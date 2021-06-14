More departures from Exxon Mobil’s trading operation -sources

Article content

Traders from Exxon Mobil Corp’s natural gas liquids and gasoline units have left, according to three people familiar with the matter, the latest in a stream of departures from its downsized trading operations.

The departures were part of a recent wave of exits as the U.S. oil producer pulled back on trading. Last year’s historic losses and need to preserve capital prompted Exxon to limit trading and cut staff.

Corbin Lawton left last month, according to one source and to Lawton’s LinkedIn profile. Lawton, who spent more than 2 1/2 years at Exxon, joined Factor Gas Liquids Inc in its Houston office, according to his LinkedIn account.

Tim Adams, who was a vice president of NGL marketing at rival BP Plc before joining Exxon as a trader, has resigned, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Danielle Jamieson, a gasoline trader for Exxon, also left the U.S. team last month, according to another person and to Jamieson’s LinkedIn profile. Jamieson, who began trading gasoline for Exxon in July 2019, moved to Exxon’s Imperial Oil Ltd as national pricing manager, according to her LinkedIn.

Lawton and Jamieson did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Adams confirmed he resigned but did not provide other comment.