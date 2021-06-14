MicroStrategy could hold more than $4B in Bitcoin after latest private offering and crypto purchase By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

MicroStrategy could hold more than $4B in Bitcoin after latest private offering and crypto purchase

Business intelligence company MicroStrategy has completed its $500 million offering of secured notes, and said it plans to use the proceeds to purchase .

In a Monday announcement, MicroStrategy said it had sold $500 million worth of senior secured notes in a private offering to buyers within and outside the United States. After deducting expenses, initial purchaser discounts, and commissions, the firm said the net proceeds were roughly $488 million, funds which it intends to use to buy Bitcoin (BTC).