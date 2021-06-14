MicroStrategy could hold more than $4B in Bitcoin after latest private offering and crypto purchase By Cointelegraph

MicroStrategy could hold more than $4B in Bitcoin after latest private offering and crypto purchase
Business intelligence company MicroStrategy has completed its $500 million offering of secured notes, and said it plans to use the proceeds to purchase .
In a Monday announcement, MicroStrategy said it had sold $500 million worth of senior secured notes in a private offering to buyers within and outside the United States. After deducting expenses, initial purchaser discounts, and commissions, the firm said the net proceeds were roughly $488 million, funds which it intends to use to buy Bitcoin (BTC).
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.