Michelle Williams Responds To Cater 2 U Song Backlash

“I heard that y’all wanna cancel the song ‘Cater 2 U’ by Destiny’s Child?”
The lyrics talk about catering to your man and spending all of your time pleasing him.
Some of the lyrics read, “My life would be purposeless without you,” “Whatever your desire, I’ll supply ya,” “When you come home late, tap me on my shoulder, I’ll roll over,” and “Baby, I heard you, I’m here to serve you.”
After hearing how disappointed people were with the song, Michelle Williams took to Instagram to jokingly address everyone’s concerns.
“My name is Merleen and I heard that y’all wanna cancel the song ‘Cater 2 U’ by Destiny’s Child?” she said with a cartoon filter on her face.
“Oh honey, you didn’t discern who you were catering to and you gave your little pearls to swine, don’t be mad at Destiny’s Child!” she continued.
Williams captioned the clip, “I know it was all jokes but Merleen still wants to add her commentary!! 😂.”
“Cater 2 U” will always be one of my favorite songs by Destiny’s Child. But after listening to it again, I do think that they could have changed some of the lyrics to be more positive for women.
