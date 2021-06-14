Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Says Pregnancy Is “Hard”

“I think about what’s actually going on inside this belly and I’m mind blown.”
She is expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray, a soccer player, and I’m so happy for them.
Anyway, while showing off her glorious baby bump on Instagram, Leigh-Anne opened up about pregnancy.
“Time to give my body some credit,” she wrote in the caption. “This is the hardest thing I have EVER done. I have struggled these past few weeks: swollen hands and feet, bruised ribs, and then chuck in a whole heap of hormones to the mix.”
“But then I think about what’s actually going on inside this belly and I’m mind blown… creating life… I am so proud of how far I’ve come and so grateful for this blessing.”
I just hope the baby inherents some of their parents’ talent, because that is one accomplished couple!
Congrats to Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!