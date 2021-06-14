Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Says Pregnancy Is “Hard”

“I think about what’s actually going on inside this belly and I’m mind blown.”


JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Via Getty

She is expecting her first child with fiancé Andre Gray, a soccer player, and I’m so happy for them.


Richard Heathcote / Via Getty

Anyway, while showing off her glorious baby bump on Instagram, Leigh-Anne opened up about pregnancy.

“Time to give my body some credit,” she wrote in the caption. “This is the hardest thing I have EVER done. I have struggled these past few weeks: swollen hands and feet, bruised ribs, and then chuck in a whole heap of hormones to the mix.”

“But then I think about what’s actually going on inside this belly and I’m mind blown… creating life… I am so proud of how far I’ve come and so grateful for this blessing.”


JMEnternational for BRIT Awards / Via Getty

I just hope the baby inherents some of their parents’ talent, because that is one accomplished couple!

Congrats to Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray!


Karwai Tang / WireImage / Via Getty

