Litecoin Climbs 10% In a Green Day By Investing.com



Litecoin Climbs 10% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $175.740 by 10:55 (14:55 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.29% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap up to $11.679B, or 0.67% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $166.415 to $175.792 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.91%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.220B or 2.11% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $145.8559 to $175.7922 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 58.16% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $40,777.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 13.99% on the day.

was trading at $2,569.60 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 9.25%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $764.171B or 43.92% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $298.713B or 17.17% of the total cryptocurrency market value.