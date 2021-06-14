Kat Dennings And Andrew W.K Are Sparking Marriage Rumors

This all escalated quickly.
The couple seemingly dropped a hint about their marital status while celebrating Kat’s 35th birthday over the weekend.
Fans couldn’t help but notice Andrew was sporting a gold band on his ring finger, which he had on full display in his birthday post for Kat.
“HAPPY BIRTHDAY, @katdenningsss!!!” Andrew wrote on Instagram.
“I love you so much❤️🔥,” Kat responded in the comment section.
On her own account, Kat shared the same selfie, gushing that Andrew was “the real 🎁.”
Adding to the marriage speculation is the fact that Kat was seemingly wearing an extra ring next to her engagement diamond in a photo she shared a few weeks back.
And given how fast Andrew and Kat’s relationship has progressed, I honestly wouldn’t be surprised if these two are already married!
While the couple have yet to respond to the rumors, we can only keep our fingers crossed that we’ll see photos from their wedding because it’s guaranteed it was a total party!
