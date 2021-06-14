Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.74% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Japan stocks higher at close of trade; Nikkei 225 up 0.74%



Investing.com – Japan stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Tokyo, the rose 0.74% to hit a new 1-month high.

The best performers of the session on the were Fujikura Ltd. (T:), which rose 3.43% or 16.0 points to trade at 483.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Taiyo Yuden Co., Ltd. (T:) added 3.29% or 170.0 points to end at 5340.0 and Fanuc Corp. (T:) was up 3.15% or 825.0 points to 27045.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Shimizu Corp. (T:), which fell 5.36% or 50.0 points to trade at 883.0 at the close. Pacific Metals Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 3.06% or 57.0 points to end at 1807.0 and Olympus Corp. (T:) was down 2.92% or 70.5 points to 2342.5.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 1884 to 1597 and 269 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 17.93 a new 1-month low.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.76% or 0.54 to $71.45 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.88% or 0.64 to hit $73.33 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 1.07% or 20.20 to trade at $1859.40 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.03% to 109.69, while EUR/JPY rose 0.08% to 132.87.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.07% at 90.468.