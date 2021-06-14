Is Elon Musk Manipulating the Crypto Market Again? By CoinQuora



Is Elon Musk Manipulating the Crypto Market Again?



Sygnia CEO criticized Elon Musk for alleged pump and dump.

Many people started wondering if Musk is manipulating the crypto market again.

Many times, Elon Musk caused the crypto market to crash with his tweets. He pushed the market to drop more than 20% in the last weeks. This triggered some people to criticize the Tesla (NASDAQ:) CEO.

Recently, Sygnia CEO criticized Elon Musk for alleged Bitcoin pump and dump. According to Sygnia CEO, Musk purposely pumped up the price of Bitcoin. He said that Musk did it by writing tweets, including those mentioning Tesla’s $1.5 billion BTC purchase, then sold a big part of his exposure at the peak.

Moreover, Elon Musk didn’t waste time and took to Twitter to deny selling at the peak. Musk said,