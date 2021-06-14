Indonesian rupiah trips on virus woes; Asia FX eyes FOMC

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Indonesia’s rupiah was set for its

biggest daily drop in more than three weeks on Monday, as a

sustained spike in coronavirus infections threatened to tarnish

the country’s economic growth projections.

Trading in most other emerging Asian markets was thinned by

holidays in China and Taiwan, and as investors awaited monetary

policy meetings, including the U.S. Federal Reserve’s, this

week.

The rupiah weakened 0.3% and was on track for its

biggest one-day fall since May 20. Stocks in Jakarta

inched up amid expectations that Bank Indonesia will keep

interest rates at record lows on Thursday.

Indonesia has reported its highest number of daily COVID-19

cases since February over the last few days, prompting the

country’s finance minister to warn of a hit to second-quarter

gross domestic product growth forecast.

“While the worst appears to be over for the economy, the

post Eid-ul-Fitr spike in COVID-19 cases threatens a delayed

reopening and likely a more moderate bounce back in real GDP

growth from last year’s modest contraction,” Societe Generale

analysts had said in a note last week.

The Fed meeting on Wednesday will be the main event this

week, with markets keen to note the central bank’s suggestions

around rising inflation or signals that it would move away from

ultra-loose monetary policy earlier than expected.

“There appears to be limited scope for a hawkish surprise at

this meeting,” analysts at Barclays said in a note.

“Despite a sharp rise in long-term UST yields in Q1 and

increasing focus on Fed tapering, financial markets have

remained largely sanguine this year and a benign FOMC outcome

should support risk and EM FX in the near term.”

Emerging market assets have recorded healthy inflows in

recent weeks with U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar under

pressure as markets have largely shrugged off worries over

rising U.S. inflation.

Philippine shares have surged more than 11% in the

last three weeks, stocks in Thailand, Taiwan and

Vietnam have rallied more than 5% each over that period,

and Indian stocks have hit record highs.

Malaysia’s ringgit and Thailand’s baht, both

about 0.2% lower on the day, have risen for the last three

weeks.

Taiwan’s central bank will also hold a monetary policy

meeting on Thursday, while the Bank of Japan will announce its

rate decision on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 7.3 basis

points at 6.361%

** Top gainers on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index include Top

Glove up 1.9%, Supermax up 1.6% and

Hartalega Holdings up 1.5%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0621 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.07 -5.91 0.74 6.26

China 0.00 +2.04 0.00 3.36

India -0.15 -0.15 -0.56 12.36

Indonesia -0.23 -1.27 0.09 2.04

Malaysia -0.17 -2.26 0.53 -2.69

Philippines -0.20 +0.30 0.14 -3.11

S.Korea -0.54 -2.74 0.16 13.26

Singapore -0.08 -0.44 -0.10 10.94

Taiwan 0.00 +3.08 0.00 16.84

Thailand -0.13 -3.67 0.01 12.93

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by

Shailesh Kuber)

