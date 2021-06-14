Indonesian rupiah trips on virus woes; Asia FX eyes FOMC

Article content

Indonesia’s rupiah was set for its

biggest daily drop in more than three weeks on Monday, as a

sustained spike in coronavirus infections threatened to tarnish

the country’s economic growth projections.

Trading in most other emerging Asian markets was thinned by

holidays in China and Taiwan, and as investors awaited monetary

policy meetings, including the U.S. Federal Reserve’s, this

week.

The rupiah weakened 0.3% and was on track for its

biggest one-day fall since May 20. Stocks in Jakarta

inched up amid expectations that Bank Indonesia will keep

interest rates at record lows on Thursday.

Indonesia has reported its highest number of daily COVID-19

cases since February over the last few days, prompting the

country’s finance minister to warn of a hit to second-quarter

gross domestic product growth forecast.

“While the worst appears to be over for the economy, the

post Eid-ul-Fitr spike in COVID-19 cases threatens a delayed

reopening and likely a more moderate bounce back in real GDP

growth from last year’s modest contraction,” Societe Generale

analysts had said in a note last week.

The Fed meeting on Wednesday will be the main event this

week, with markets keen to note the central bank’s suggestions