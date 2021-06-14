Indonesian rupiah falls on virus concerns; Asia FX eyes Fed meeting

Article content

Indonesia’s rupiah was on track for its

biggest daily fall in over three weeks on Monday amid surging

coronavirus infections, while trading in most other Asian

emerging markets was muted ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting

this week.

The rupiah weakened 0.3% and was set for its biggest

one-day fall since May 20 after Indonesia on Sunday reported the

highest number of daily coronavirus cases since late February.

Stocks in Jakarta traded flat by 0412 GMT as dealers

also looked ahead to Thursday’s monetary policy meeting, where

Bank Indonesia is expected to leave rates at record lows.

Malaysia’s ringgit and Thailand’s baht inched

about 0.2% lower as overall trading was thinned by holidays in

China and Taiwan and investors awaited monetary policy meetings.

The U.S. central bank meeting on Wednesday will be key this

week as financial markets look to see whether the Federal

Reserve will reiterate that a recent rise in U.S. inflation is

transitory.

Investors are also eyeing the meeting to see whether the Fed

could signal it is moving away from ultra-loose monetary policy

earlier than expected.

“The FOMC’s policy tightening path will be the focus this

week, but there appears to be limited scope for a hawkish