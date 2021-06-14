Indonesian rupiah falls on virus concerns; Asia FX eyes Fed meeting

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Indonesia’s rupiah was on track for its

biggest daily fall in over three weeks on Monday amid surging

coronavirus infections, while trading in most other Asian

emerging markets was muted ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting

this week.

The rupiah weakened 0.3% and was set for its biggest

one-day fall since May 20 after Indonesia on Sunday reported the

highest number of daily coronavirus cases since late February.

Stocks in Jakarta traded flat by 0412 GMT as dealers

also looked ahead to Thursday’s monetary policy meeting, where

Bank Indonesia is expected to leave rates at record lows.

Malaysia’s ringgit and Thailand’s baht inched

about 0.2% lower as overall trading was thinned by holidays in

China and Taiwan and investors awaited monetary policy meetings.

The U.S. central bank meeting on Wednesday will be key this

week as financial markets look to see whether the Federal

Reserve will reiterate that a recent rise in U.S. inflation is

transitory.

Investors are also eyeing the meeting to see whether the Fed

could signal it is moving away from ultra-loose monetary policy

earlier than expected.

“The FOMC’s policy tightening path will be the focus this

week, but there appears to be limited scope for a hawkish

surprise at this meeting,” analysts at Barclays said in a note.

“A benign FOMC outcome should support risk and EM FX in the

near term.”

Emerging market assets have recorded healthy inflows in

recent weeks with U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar under

pressure as markets have largely shrugged off worries over

rising U.S. inflation.

The Philippine bourse has surged more than 11% in the

last three weeks, equities in Thailand, Taiwan

and Vietnam have rallied more than 5% each over that

period, and Indian stocks have notched up

record highs.

The ringgit and the baht have risen for the last three weeks

to be among the stand out emerging market currencies in Asia,

and the rupiah has added more than 1% over that time.

“Fundamentals and flows would remain supportive of Asia FX

and we see modest room for a further gain vs USD,” ANZ Research

analysts said.

Taiwan’s central bank also holds a monetary policy meeting

on Thursday, while the Bank of Japan will announce its rate

decision on Friday.

HIGHLIGHTS:

** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are down 7.3 basis

points at 6.361%

** Top gainers on the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Index include Top

Glove up 1.9%, Hartalega Holdings up 1.7%

and Supermax up 1.6%

Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0436 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD %

Japan -0.09 -5.93 0.61 6.13

China 0.00 +2.04 0.00 3.36

India -0.14 -0.14 -0.74 12.16

Indonesia -0.24 -1.28 0.09 2.04

Malaysia -0.19 -2.28 0.59 -2.63

Philippines -0.12 +0.38 -0.26 -3.50

S.Korea -0.56 -2.76 0.00 13.08

Singapore -0.08 -0.43 -0.06 10.98

Taiwan 0.00 +3.08 0.00 16.84

Thailand -0.13 -3.67 -0.24 12.65

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ana

Nicolaci da Costa)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR