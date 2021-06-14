India’s May inflation accelerates to 6.30% y/y

Article content

BENGALURU — India’s retail inflation accelerated to 6.30% in May from a year ago, government data released on Monday showed.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had predicted annual inflation at 5.30% for the month.

COMMENTARY

GARIMA KAPOOR, ECONOMIST – INSTITUTIONAL EQUITIES, ELARA CAPITAL, MUMBAI

“Disruption to supply chains amid localized lockdown and scorching summer drove food inflation to highest sequential increase in seven months. This along with higher sequential prints in sub-indices like fuel and clothing in line with global reflation cycle and adverse base effect drove annualized CPI print to six month high of 6.3%.”

“We expect the CPI prints to remain above 5% until September driving the annual average CPI to 5.2% for FY22. We, however, expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to continue to tolerate inflation prints close to the upper bound of its target as the recovery from second wave (of the pandemic) is likely to be more gradual and subdued than first wave.”

RUPA REGE NITSURE, GROUP CHIEF ECONOMIST, L&T FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, MUMBAI

“CPI inflation at 6.30% is way above the general expectations and falsifies the claim that higher WPI does not imply higher CPI. While statistical base is partly responsible, the sequential build up in cost pressures and disruption of supply chains due to the localized lockdowns have contributed a great deal to the retail price rise. Core inflation too has risen to 6.4%. While the RBI will continue to focus on growth, it will have to finetune its inflation projection for FY22 sooner than later.”

(Reporting by Rama Venkat and Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)