Indian shares end higher as Reliance gains; inflation data in focus

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares closed higher on Monday, boosted by conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd and software major Infosys Ltd, while investors eyed more inflation data due later in the day.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.08% higher at 15,811.85, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.15% to 52,551.53 at close.

On traders’ radar is consumer price inflation (CPI) data after market close on Monday, with a Reuters poll showing India’s retail inflation likely rose last month after a three-month low in April on higher food and energy prices.

In Mumbai trading, Reliance Industries and Infosys were among the top performers on the Nifty 50, gaining 1.4% and 0.9%, respectively. Reliance shares have gained in five of the last eight sessions. The Nifty IT index, which rose 4.52% last week, added 0.34%.

Limiting gains was top Nifty 50 loser Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, which slumped 8.5%. The National Securities Depository Ltd has frozen the accounts of three foreign funds that have invested 435 billion rupees ($5.94 billion) in Adani group companies, the Economic Times reported https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/stocks/news/a/cs-of-3-fpis-owning-adani-shares-frozen/articleshow/83496483.cms.