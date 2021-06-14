India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.08% By Investing.com



India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.08%



Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.08% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:), which rose 1.47% or 32.60 points to trade at 2245.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) added 1.46% or 63.50 points to end at 4398.00 and Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) was up 1.45% or 5.10 points to 355.85 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which fell 9.26% or 77.75 points to trade at 762.00 at the close. Coal India Ltd (NS:) declined 2.12% or 3.45 points to end at 159.20 and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.51% or 27.05 points to 1767.30.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.46% to 2245.30, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.23% to settle at 6194.20 and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.05% to close at 124.85.

The worst performers were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.51% to 1768.25 in late trade, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.76% to settle at 2539.20 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.59% to 677.25 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 952 to 783 and 35 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1596 fell and 1583 advanced, while 144 ended unchanged.

Shares in Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 1.46% or 63.50 to 4398.00. Shares in Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 1.45% or 5.10 to 355.85. Shares in Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.23% or 75.40 to 6194.20.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 4.34% to 14.7150.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 1.24% or 23.30 to $1856.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.68% or 0.48 to hit $71.39 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.77% or 0.56 to trade at $73.25 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.02% to 73.226, while EUR/INR rose 0.05% to 88.7540.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 90.433.