India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.08% By Investing.com

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

© Reuters. India stocks higher at close of trade; Nifty 50 up 0.08%

Investing.com – India stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NSE, the rose 0.08% to hit a new all time high, while the index gained 0.15%.

The best performers of the session on the were Reliance Industries Ltd (NS:), which rose 1.47% or 32.60 points to trade at 2245.75 at the close. Meanwhile, Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) added 1.46% or 63.50 points to end at 4398.00 and Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) was up 1.45% or 5.10 points to 355.85 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Adani Port and Special Economic Zone Ltd (NS:), which fell 9.26% or 77.75 points to trade at 762.00 at the close. Coal India Ltd (NS:) declined 2.12% or 3.45 points to end at 159.20 and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (NS:) was down 1.51% or 27.05 points to 1767.30.

The top performers on the BSE Sensex 30 were Reliance Industries Ltd (BO:) which rose 1.46% to 2245.30, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) which was up 1.23% to settle at 6194.20 and Oil And Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (BO:) which gained 1.05% to close at 124.85.

The worst performers were Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. (BO:) which was down 1.51% to 1768.25 in late trade, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (BO:) which lost 0.76% to settle at 2539.20 and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (BO:) which was down 0.59% to 677.25 at the close.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the India National Stock Exchange by 952 to 783 and 35 ended unchanged; on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 1596 fell and 1583 advanced, while 144 ended unchanged.

Shares in Divi’s Laboratories Ltd. (NS:) rose to all time highs; up 1.46% or 63.50 to 4398.00. Shares in Tata Motors Ltd (NS:) rose to 3-years highs; rising 1.45% or 5.10 to 355.85. Shares in Bajaj Finance Ltd (BO:) rose to all time highs; rising 1.23% or 75.40 to 6194.20.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nifty 50 options, was up 4.34% to 14.7150.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 1.24% or 23.30 to $1856.30 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.68% or 0.48 to hit $71.39 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.77% or 0.56 to trade at $73.25 a barrel.

USD/INR was down 0.02% to 73.226, while EUR/INR rose 0.05% to 88.7540.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 90.433.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR