HSBC Selected for First-Ever Federal Government Issuance of Green Bonds

Article content

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — HSBC has been selected by the Government of Canada’s Department of Finance as one of two structuring advisors for its inaugural issuance of green bonds – the first of multiple milestones in advance of issuing Canada’s inaugural green bond in 2021-22.

HSBC was selected, along with TD Securities, to advise on the design of Canada’s green bond framework, assist in the development of the on-going program, and support a successful inaugural issuance.

“We are honoured to support the Government of Canada on this important step towards meeting their climate ambitions, as we have done for the inaugural sovereign green bond programs of the U.K., Poland, the Netherlands, Chile, Korea and Hong Kong,” said Linda Seymour, President and CEO, HSBC Bank Canada. “We have been at the forefront of green bond issuance here in Canada since 2014, supporting provincial governments through multiple green bond issuances. This is a major milestone as we all work together to deliver Canada’s recovery.”

In October 2020, HSBC announced an ambitious plan to prioritize financing and investment that supports the transition to a net zero global economy. We’ve committed to align financed emissions to the Paris Agreement goal to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner and in our own operations and supply chain by 2030.