HSBC Selected for First-Ever Federal Government Issuance of Green Bonds

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — HSBC has been selected by the Government of Canada’s Department of Finance as one of two structuring advisors for its inaugural issuance of green bonds – the first of multiple milestones in advance of issuing Canada’s inaugural green bond in 2021-22.
HSBC was selected, along with TD Securities, to advise on the design of Canada’s green bond framework, assist in the development of the on-going program, and support a successful inaugural issuance.
“We are honoured to support the Government of Canada on this important step towards meeting their climate ambitions, as we have done for the inaugural sovereign green bond programs of the U.K., Poland, the Netherlands, Chile, Korea and Hong Kong,” said Linda Seymour, President and CEO, HSBC Bank Canada. “We have been at the forefront of green bond issuance here in Canada since 2014, supporting provincial governments through multiple green bond issuances. This is a major milestone as we all work together to deliver Canada’s recovery.”
In October 2020, HSBC announced an ambitious plan to prioritize financing and investment that supports the transition to a net zero global economy. We’ve committed to align financed emissions to the Paris Agreement goal to achieve net zero by 2050 or sooner and in our own operations and supply chain by 2030.
We’ve been active in the green, social and sustainable bond market since its debut in Canada in 2014, and offer a suite of green and sustainable products and solutions across capital markets, commercial banking, asset management and trade finance. For example, HSBC Canada:
- was joint bookrunner on the first government of Ontario green bond in 2014, as well as subsequent green bond issuances
- was sole green framework structuring advisor and joint bookrunner on Ontario Teachers’ Finance Trust’s inaugural EUR green bond
- was joint bookrunner on USD and EUR green bonds for the Export Development Canada, CPP Investment Board and OMERS
- has contributed over USD4.4 billion to HSBC Group’s sustainable finance commitment through green and sustainable bond underwritings and green lending in Canada; and
- launched the first Green Finance products aligned to the Loan Market Association’s Green Loan Principles in Canada in 2019 and have since launched green trade financing and sustainability-linked loans.
Globally, HSBC:
- was the largest green, social and sustainability bond manager in 2019 and 2020.
- raised $68bn in the first quarter of 2021 for our clients through green, social, sustainability and sustainability-linked bond issuance.
- became a founding signatory to the Net Zero Banking Alliance in April, joining forces with 42 banks from 23 countries to unlock the banking sector’s potential to accelerate the global transition to net zero and bringing collaboration and consistency to collective efforts to reach the Paris Agreement goals.
- received the Climate Initiative Award from Central Banking for 2021
- was named the World’s Best Bank for Sustainable Finance by Euromoney in 2019 and 2020.
HSBC serves over 40 million customers globally in over 64 markets and surveys show the vast majority want to become more sustainable. We are accelerating our customers’ ability to contribute to a net zero future by providing them with world-class finance solutions and expert advice. HSBC has pledged to work with customers in all sectors to develop tailored solutions to reduce emissions, taking into account the unique challenges for individual businesses, sectors, and geographies.
Here in Canada, HSBC is a trusted partner to our clients in advancing their sustainability ambitions – supporting them to thrive through transition, creating durable growth and millions of jobs in vibrant, future-proofed industries.
About HSBC Bank Canada
HSBC Bank Canada, a subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc, is the leading international bank in the country. We help companies and individuals across Canada to do business and manage their finances internationally through three global business lines: Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Wealth and Personal Banking. HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC Bank Canada, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 64 countries and territories in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,959bn at 31 March 2021, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organizations.
For more information, visit www.hsbc.ca or follow us on Twitter: @hsbc_ca or Facebook: @HSBCCanada
