Grom Social Has Blossomed Into an Impressive Social Media Platform By StockNews

Tech entrepreneur Zach Marks adds more innovation and content to a safe space for kids.Back in 1998, the Federal Trade Commission conducted a survey of 212 websites and found that nearly 90 percent of them collected personal information from children. In response, Congress passed The Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) setting restrictions on the types and methods of marketing that website operators can use to target children under the age of 13.

COPPA gave parents control over the collection, use, or disclosure of personal information from children, but it did nothing to prevent kids from viewing inappropriate content. While the Internet can be used to help educate and inform, it is also cluttered with celebrity gossip, conspiracy stories and viral memes that are clearly meant for adult consumption. With kids using tablets since the age of two and looking forward to the day that they can post on YouTube and Instagram, parents worry about dangers that are only a click away.

Fortunately, there is a youth-oriented social platform called Grom Social that provides children with a safe space to enter and explore the world of social media.

