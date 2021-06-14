Goldman SPAC Is in Talks on $2.5 Billion Deal for Mirion Tech

Article content

(Bloomberg) — A blank-check company backed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is in advanced talks to buy a nuclear measurement and analytics company from Charterhouse Capital Partners, according to people familiar with the matter.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp. II, a special purpose acquisition company launched about a year ago, could reach an agreement to acquire Mirion Technologies Inc. as soon as this week, the people said. The deal could value the company at about $2.5 billion, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

Negotiations are ongoing, and talks with the SPAC could still drag on longer or fall apart, the people said. Representatives for Charterhouse and Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

Mirion provides devices and services for customers who work with nuclear energy — monitoring and measuring radiation and contamination, providing alarms and managing waste, according to its website. Sector applications include nuclear power, health care, homeland security and the military.

Charterhouse hired Lazard Ltd. to revive an attempt to sell Mirion earlier this year and attracted interest from blank-check firms as well as buyout funds and companies, people with knowledge of the matter have said.