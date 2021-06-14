Gold touches over 1-week low on dollar strength; all eyes on Fed meeting

Article content

Gold prices hit a more than one-week low on Monday, dragged down by a stronger dollar, while cautious investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week with recent spikes in consumer prices seen as a temporary blip.

Spot gold was down 0.6% at $1,864.61 per ounce, as of 0536 GMT, its lowest since June 4.

U.S. gold futures fell 0.7% to $1,866 per ounce.

“The market is starting to anticipate maybe a modest pivot towards discussing taper and it’s sending investors into more of an either profit-taking or reducing gold and also currency positions,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management.

.”..the dollar has also gotten a little bit stronger. I think primarily, the inflation pressures are at a state that they may not last, so there’s a little bit of uncertainty how CPI is going to continue playing out.”

The dollar strengthened 0.1% to hover near a one-week high against its rivals, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Last week, data showed a sharp rise in May U.S. consumer prices. But Fed officials have repeatedly said that inflation would be transitory.

Focus now shifts to the Fed’s June 15-16 meeting for further clarity on policymakers’ view on rising inflation and monetary policy going forward.