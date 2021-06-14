Gold slips as investors fear U.S. Fed taper hints

Article content

Gold prices slipped as much as 1.7% on Monday, as some investors feared the U.S. Federal Reserve may outline a path for scaling back its expansive monetary policy at a two-day meeting this week.

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,864.04 per ounce by 12:29 p.m. EDT (1629 GMT) after hitting its lowest level since May 17 at $1,848.49. U.S. gold futures dropped 0.8% to $1,865.10.

Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures in Chicago, said there could have been some liquidation in gold ahead of the Fed’s policy meeting, which begins on Tuesday.

“There’s the possibility that the Fed may indicate that they’re going to start tapering, which should weigh on gold,” Streible said.

The Fed is already in the process of “expunging” liquidity from the system and that should also weigh on gold, he added, referring to last week’s surge in the Federal Reserve’s reverse repurchase volume.

Market participants will also scrutinize the Federal Reserve’s evolving outlook on unemployment, inflation and economic growth, as well as the likely date of a first rate hike.

“We see risks for further weakness in prices as (Fed) taper talk saps interest in the yellow metal at a time when flows are not particularly supportive,” TD Securities analysts said in a note.