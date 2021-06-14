Germany stocks mixed at close of trade; DAX down 0.13% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Germany stocks were mixed after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher while losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Frankfurt, the fell 0.13%, while the index added 0.47%, and the index climbed 0.95%.

The best performers of the session on the were Siemens Energy AG (DE:), which rose 4.26% or 1.04 points to trade at 25.43 at the close. Meanwhile, Deutsche Boerse AG (DE:) added 2.13% or 2.880 points to end at 137.780 and SAP SE (DE:) was up 1.55% or 1.830 points to 119.940 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Covestro AG (DE:), which fell 2.08% or 1.140 points to trade at 53.620 at the close. Continental AG O.N. (DE:) declined 1.37% or 1.79 points to end at 128.74 and Volkswagen AG VZO O.N. (DE:) was down 1.22% or 2.84 points to 230.31.

The top performers on the MDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 7.57% to 18.180, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was up 5.85% to settle at 32.39 and Encavis AG (DE:) which gained 4.65% to close at 15.530.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.51% to 65.950 in late trade, Commerzbank AG O.N. (DE:) which lost 1.38% to settle at 6.430 and Prosiebensat 1 Media AG (DE:) which was down 1.37% to 17.6600 at the close.

The top performers on the TecDAX were Nordex SE O.N. (DE:) which rose 7.57% to 18.180, TeamViewer AG (DE:) which was up 5.85% to settle at 32.39 and SMA Solar Technology AG (DE:) which gained 3.39% to close at 43.980.

The worst performers were Morphosys AG O.N. (DE:) which was down 1.51% to 65.950 in late trade, LPKF Laser & Electronics (DE:) which lost 1.24% to settle at 25.580 and United Internet AG NA (DE:) which was down 0.72% to 34.560 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange by 348 to 321 and 86 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of DAX options, was up 5.18% to 17.86.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.76% or 14.25 to $1865.35 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.78% or 0.55 to hit $71.46 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.80% or 0.58 to trade at $73.27 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.16% to 1.2125, while EUR/GBP rose 0.13% to 0.8589.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 90.430.

