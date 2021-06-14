GE, Safran to develop new jet engine under extended JV By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the site of the company’s energy branch in Belfort, France, February 5, 2019. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler/File Photo
PARIS (Reuters) – General Electric (NYSE:) and France’s Safran (PA:) on Monday set out plans to develop a new jet engine able to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by 20% as they announced a 10-year extension to their CFM International joint-venture to 2050.
The CFM RISE engine, a future successor to the LEAP model used on the Boeing (NYSE:) 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo, will feature a design with visible fan blades known as open-rotor and could enter service by the mid-2030s, they said in a statement.
