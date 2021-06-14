Funniest Segments And Bits From “CONAN”

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

From remotes to in-studio sketches, it’s all the best of COCO.

June 24, 2021 marks the final episode of CONAN on TBS, which means we have to say goodbye to Conan O’Brien from late-night cable TV.

Here are some of the funniest bits, segments, and all things from the show CONAN to help ease the pain:


TBS

“Balloon animals!” The film It really did give murderous clowns a bad wrap, but Butterscotch the Clown exists to remind people that he’s not going to eat their kids.


TBS

A great bit to make you just uncomfortable enough for the Christmas season. From the hiding behind the wall to the creepy smile, this wanna-be-Santa will make you wish you were on the “Get Me Out Of Here” List.


TBS

These men like other men’s wives…and it gets weird.

4.

Everything Jordan Schlansky


TBS

This isn’t carpool karaoke. These three goofs tested out the “new” Lyft and the results were hilarious. There’s a reason this video has 73-million views.

6.

Every “Conan Without Borders”


TBS

Steven Ho teaches Conan how to disarm an attacker, and let me just say, I hope I’m never being robbed alongside a leggy Conan O’Brien. Scurry away, Conan! Scurry!

9.

Conan’s legendary ride with Tom Cruise


TBS

One of the funnier endings to a Conan remote. Plus, Sona and other staffers always add more fun to a remote.


TBS

Anything with Conan’s staff is a hit. Plus, Conan as a boss must be insufferable.


TBS

When you have to bribe a worker for a clue on how to get the hell out of somewhere, an escape room might not be for you. Add Jordan Schlansky to the mix and Conan is ready to run through a wall.

13.

The magic behind Taco Bell’s taste testing


TBS

This whole remote is a disaster and every second is brilliant. Hide your pencils.


TBS

“Wow, great burger, Greg.” *forced smile* Conan’s a comedian…not an actor. This is truly one of the best remotes ever on CONAN.

17.

Sona’s missing mug


TBS

Maybe the best remote involving the staffers, Conan stops being a talk show host and becomes a detective to find his assistant Sona’s Gigolo’s mug.


TBS

Watch as all staffers throw one person under the bus.


TBS

Conan in the lion’s messy den as he waits for the always late Schlansky is a laugh riot.


TBS

Go North! Conan tries to learn the ways of Civil War reenactments, but like always, ruins it for everyone.


TBS

Does every workplace have a secret “foodies lists” where a select, worthy few get dibs on secret noms? I wouldn’t know…I am unworthy.


TBS

Conan’s not the best at following instructions, but he makes up for it by being a terrible delivery man. Fingers crossed Conan never gets your order in an Uber Eats sketch, or you can kiss your dinner goodbye.


TBS

To Comic-Con on the Fury Road! La Bamba on the drums is a nice touch.


TBS

A totally real place with totally real traditions.


TBS

A look at all the shenanigans that happen behind-the-scenes of CONAN.


TBS

For the first time in the history of Conan’s career, his only guest no-showed. Poor  Conan. Smile through the pain.

29.

Gaming with Marshawn Lynch and Rob Gronkowski

31.

Conan finds his inner “Wonder Woman”


TBS

Conan goes lower than he ever has before and presses Will Ferrell about Professor Feathers. No need to get personal, Coco.


TBS

Conan packing Olive Garden breadsticks in his luggage is the most relatable content I’ve ever seen on television.


TBS

Conan can take a backseat on this one. Show me all the animals, please.


TBS

The most Eric Andre skit not on The Eric Andre Show.

36.

Technical Difficulties


TBS

Things really escalate when a techie has a live mic on during the show.

37.

The waiter that never writes anything down


TBS

A classic Conan sketch where he clearly is not impressed by waiters who fail to write down his order. This sketch ends in the most Conan-way possible.

38.

The beautiful life of Larry


TBS

Conan needing a pencil sharpened turns into one of his best bits.

What is your favorite CONAN moment? Did I miss anything? Let me know in the comments below!

TV and Movies

Get all the best moments in pop culture & entertainment delivered to your inbox.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR