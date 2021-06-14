France’s OVHcloud re-commits to IPO after fire, gives no timetable

Article content

PARIS — French cloud computing services provider OVHcloud re-committed on Monday to an initial public offering (IPO) on Euronext’s Paris stock exchange but provided no timetable and no fundraising target.

The family-owned company had initially announced its plans in March, two days before a major blaze destroyed one of its data centers in eastern France – a disaster that had raised concerns about its capacity to go public.

On Monday it reconfirmed its plans, and disclosed for the first time an annual core operating profit, saying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation an amortization (EBITDA) amounted to 255 million euros ($309 million) in 2020.

It did not provide a comparable figure for 2019.

Sales totalled 632 million euros in 2020, OVHcloud said, reflecting a growth of about 5% from a year earlier, according to a 2019 revenue figure given earlier to reporters.

This compares with the 30% yearly net sales growth reported by Amazon Web Services, Amazon’s cloud computing branch, which is the world’s market leader. Amazon, along with Microsoft’s Azure and Google Cloud, dominate the sector.

OVHcloud said in its statement that its revenues grew at an average annual rate of over 20% in the last 10 years.