France stocks higher at close of trade; CAC 40 up 0.24% By Investing.com

Investing.com – France stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Paris, the gained 0.24% to hit a new 5-year high, while the index added 0.25%.

The best performers of the session on the were Total SA (PA:), which rose 1.38% or 0.56 points to trade at 40.88 at the close. Meanwhile, Dassault Systemes SE (PA:) added 1.12% or 2.15 points to end at 194.45 and Vinci SA (PA:) was up 1.05% or 1.00 points to 96.01 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were ArcelorMittal SA (AS:), which fell 1.37% or 0.38 points to trade at 26.93 at the close. Stellantis NV (PA:) declined 1.30% or 0.22 points to end at 16.94 and Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin SCA (PA:) was down 0.96% or 1.25 points to 129.10.

The top performers on the SBF 120 were Neoen SA (PA:) which rose 5.48% to 34.62, CGG SA (PA:) which was up 4.24% to settle at 0.992 and Albioma SA (PA:) which gained 4.09% to close at 35.08.

The worst performers were Vallourec (PA:) which was down 3.56% to 10.290 in late trade, Valeo SA (PA:) which lost 2.29% to settle at 28.22 and TechnipFMC PLC (PA:) which was down 2.19% to 8.30 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Paris Stock Exchange by 307 to 288 and 75 ended unchanged.

Shares in Vinci SA (PA:) rose to 52-week highs; up 1.05% or 1.00 to 96.01.

The , which measures the implied volatility of CAC 40 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.96 a new 3-months low.

Gold Futures for August delivery was down 0.69% or 12.95 to $1866.65 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in July rose 0.75% or 0.53 to hit $71.44 a barrel, while the August Brent oil contract rose 0.77% or 0.56 to trade at $73.25 a barrel.

EUR/USD was up 0.17% to 1.2126, while EUR/GBP rose 0.16% to 0.8590.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.11% at 90.425.