Following massive BTC purchase announcement, MicroStrategy says it may sell up to $1B in stock By Cointelegraph

Following massive BTC purchase announcement, MicroStrategy says it may sell up to $1B in stock
The same day business intelligence firm MicroStrategy announced it would use $488 million from the proceeds of a private offering sale to buy , the company said it may also sell up to $1 billion of its stock for the same reason.
In a Monday S-3 filing for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, MicroStrategy said it would be launching an “at the market” securities offering which would allow it to sell up to $1 billion of its Class A Common stock over time. The firm said it intended to use the proceeds from the offering “for general corporate purposes, including the acquisition of Bitcoin.”
