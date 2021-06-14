Five companies waiting in the FP 500 wings that are worth watching

Ranked by revenue growth, they could become Canada’s next elite players Photo by amenic181/Getty Images/iStockphoto

Article content The Next 50 takes a look at some of the companies bubbling just under the FP500 cutoff, ranking them by revenue growth to see who could become Canada’s next elite players. Lightspeed POS Inc. This Montreal-based point-of-sale and e-commerce software provider was founded in 2005 by Dax Dasilva and it now has offices in Ottawa, New York, Olympia, Wash., Santa Cruz, Calif., Ghent, Belgium, and Amsterdam, reflecting its worldwide growth ambitions. An acquisitive company with $160.5 million in revenue last year, in May it struck a global retail partnership with Alphabet Inc. to embed Google’s advertising tools directly into its commerce platform, thereby enabling small businesses to advertise to people looking for alternatives to the e-commerce giants. Better still, the new tool is free for Lightspeed’s existing customers. Photo by Lightspeed Other recent deals include the March US$350-million acquisition of Vend Ltd., a New Zealand retail-management software maker, and buying a couple of internet-based restaurant management software makers in December, spending US$430 million on Rhode Island-based Upserve Inc. and US$440 million on New York’s ShopKeep Inc. Fun fact: Lightspeed has appeared in the pages of Financial Post 31 times since the beginning of 2020, as of May 11.

Article content Apollo Healthcare Corp. This Toronto-based manufacturer of personal care products, such as soaps, skin creams and nutraceuticals, says it’s the largest private-label manufacturer of such products in Canada. It, too, has global aspirations, serving customers throughout Central and South America, Mexico, Europe. and Asia. The company was founded in 1991 by Charles and Richard Wachsberg, who are also co-CEOs, and was later acquired by Acasta Enterprises Inc., a special purpose acquisition corporation. The company went back to its Apollo name in April 2020. Apollo in early May reported first-quarter revenues of $51.1 million, up 10% from $46.6 million a year, but down 40% from the fourth quarter due to inconsistent demand and other impacts related to government-imposed shutdowns. Fun fact: Apollo had the second- highest one-year share-price gain on the Next 50 at 1,282.1%, behind only SOL Global Investments Corp., a Toronto-based finance firm focused on the biopharmaceutical and cannabis industry. The FP 500’s Next 50 Tecsys Inc. This Montreal-based company focused on supply chain logistics was formed in 1993 and Peter Brereton initially led its software development, product management, sales and marketing. He was appointed CEO in 1998, steering the company through its initial public offering that same year and sharpening its focus on helping customers with their supply chain issues. A big spotlight during the past 16 months has been put on supply chains, many of which were disrupted by the pandemic. Tecsys has more than 1,000 customers in over 15 countries in a variety of industries, notably health care, an area that has been receiving plenty of attention lately.

Article content It has also been in Gartner Inc.’s Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems since 2010 and Brereton was named Quebec’s technology Entrepreneur of the Year by EY in 2019. Fun fact: Tecsys was formed in the basement of Brereton’s brother’s house. Photo by Tecsys Goodfood Market Corp. This Montreal-based online grocery store/meal kit provider started in 2014 has a lofty goal: to grow its subscriber base to one million households. As of Feb. 28, 2021, it had 319,000 active subscribers, so it’s probably a third of the way to its goal by now. Founder and CEO Jonathan Ferrari has an even loftier goal: to establish the company as an iconic national brand at some point. It already has growing consumer and industry recognition, and was named the third-fastest-growing company in the Americas by a Financial Times’ ranking of the top 500 private and public companies by revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. Its chances of succeeding look good if people continue to buy food online post-pandemic. A study by the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University in Halifax earlier this year found that an estimated 4.2 million Canadians gave buying food online a try and 50% of them said they would continue to buy food online post-pandemic. Fun fact: Goodfood, with 3,100 employees, has the largest staff on the Next 50. FP500: The Premier Ranking of Corporate Canada FP500: Corporate snakes and ladders Now playing at a theatre near you — Pandemica K92 Mining Inc. This Vancouver-based miner was founded in 2010 when British Columbia financier Bryan Slusarchuk and partners put up $2 million to buy the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. As of May, the company had a market cap of roughly $1.7 billion and 2020 revenues of 208.6 million. In April, the company reported that it produced 17,774 ounces of gold, 426,153 pounds of copper and 7,925 ounces of silver during its first quarter despite multiple short-term challenges, including a shortage of explosives due to unforeseen COVID-19 international shipping issues. All told, it still managed to process 73,221 tonnes, almost a third of last year’s entire total of 230,365 tonnes. Fun fact: K92 Mining has the highest five-year share-price change on the Next 50 at 1,176.7%.

