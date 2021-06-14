Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Article content

London’s FTSE 100 index climbed on Monday, helped by gains in heavyweight financials and energy stocks, while investors awaited the government’s decision on whether it would delay England’s complete reopening from a third national lockdown.

The blue-chip index rose 0.4%. Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell gained 0.9% and 1.5% respectively, tracking crude prices.

Shell was also reviewing its holdings in the largest U.S. oil field for a potential sale, Reuters reported, marking a key moment in its shift away from fossil fuels as it faces growing pressure to slash carbon emissions.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.4%.

Asian shares also rose as market participants expected the U.S. Federal Reserve to stick to its dovish mantra later this week.

“The focus is not on monetary policy… rather, it’s on talking about talking about tapering bond purchases, as demand for liquidity in the U.S. economy starts to slow,” Paul Donovan, chief economist of UBS Global Wealth Management, said in a note.

In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to announce that the planned lifting of restrictions, which would see an end to limits on social contact, will be delayed following concern about the rapid rise of infections of the Delta variant of the coronavirus.