Fantasy Football Game Launches With Player Card NFTs By CoinQuora



Fantasy Football Game Launches With Player Card NFTs



FootballCoin (XFC) launched a new version of Euro 2020, a fantasy football game.

The game will now feature Non-Fungible Token player cards and loads of prizes.

The native currency of the game is XFC, players can earn and trade it on exchanges.

Football-based blockchain platform FootballCoin recently launched a new version of Euro 2020. The game is a fantasy football game. However, it’s not like your usual fantasy football — the platform utilizes blockchain technology to enhance the fantasy football experience of players.

For anyone who wants to watch the Euro 2020 that will proceed from June 11, 2021, to July 11, 2021, FootballCoin can take your experience to a higher level. FootballCoin launched a new version of their Euro 2020 game.

In the new version, users can earn more from daily contests and up to 100,000 XFC (equivalent to 1000 USD at the time of writing) prizes for the top managers in the fantasy football game.

According to the recent Football…

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora