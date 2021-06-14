Ethereum investment products see largest weekly outflows on record — CoinShares By Cointelegraph

Ethereum investment products see largest weekly outflows on record — CoinShares
Institutional investment managers continued to sell cryptocurrencies like (BTC) and Ether (ETH) last week, though the magnitude of the outflows have declined substantially from previous weeks, offering early signs that the worst of the market sell-off has subsided.
CoinShares’ weekly fund flows report showed a $21.4 million drawdown over the previous seven days, compared with a $94 million outflow the previous week. Ether products registered their biggest weekly drawdown at $12.7 million. Funds dedicated to ETH had been outperforming Bitcoin in recent months, reflecting pent-up demand for the second-largest cryptocurrency.
