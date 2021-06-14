EOS Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



EOS Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $5.1676 by 10:51 (14:51 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.01% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 26.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $4.8925B, or 0.28% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.9578 to $5.1676 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 11.88%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.2656B or 1.21% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.5093 to $5.4419 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 77.51% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $40,756.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 13.93% on the day.

was trading at $2,565.33 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 9.07%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $764.7959B or 43.95% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $298.7577B or 17.17% of the total cryptocurrency market value.