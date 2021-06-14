Electric truck maker Lordstown Motors says CEO, CFO resign By Reuters

© Reuters. Undated handout image of the Lordstown Endurance electric pickup truck. Lordstown Motors/Lisa Acierno/Handout via REUTERS
(Reuters) – Lordstown Motors Corp said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez have resigned, days after the electric truck maker warned that it had “substantial doubt” about its ability to continue as a going concern in the next year.
Lordstown said its lead independent director, Angela Strand, has been appointed executive chairwoman and would oversee the firm’s transition until a permanent CEO is identified.
The company named Becky Roof as interim CFO effective immediately.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.