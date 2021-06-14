EDF Flags Fuel Issue at Chinese Nuclear Plant Near Hong Kong

Article content (Bloomberg) — Electricite de France SA asked its Chinese partner in a nuclear plant near Hong Kong to discuss how it plans to continue operating the facility safely as a gas buildup points to a technical issue with its fuel. EDF, which owns 30% of the Taishan nuclear plant in Guangdong, said in a statement that Unit 1 has experienced increased concentration of some noble gases in its reactor. It’s a known phenomenon, and the company has requested a extraordinary board meeting to present all data and make necessary decisions. Data from the operating company, TNPJVC, suggest the coating on “a few fuel rods” has deteriorated, leading to increased gas within the primary loop of the reactor, EDF spokespersons told journalists Monday. The system is designed to collect and treat these gases before being released outside the plant, and the gas buildup and emissions have remained within Chinese regulatory limits, which are in line with average international standards, they said. China General Nuclear Power Corp., the majority owner of the Taishan plant, said Sunday that environmental indicators at and around the facility in Guangdong are normal. It said that Unit 1 was operating normally and Unit 2 was reconnected to the grid last week after an overhaul. The company known as CGN didn’t immediately respond to emailed questions about EDF’s statement.

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content EDF has requested the board meeting to share information, and inquire about any decisions to be made by the management of the operating company, the spokespersons for the French nuclear giant said. It’s premature to say whether the reactor will have to be halted early, they said. The first signs of the increased gas emissions emerged last October, they added. Fuel Rod Leaks EDF, the world’s largest operator of nuclear power stations, has faced fuel rod leaks at its French plants in the past. Such leaks don’t necessarily require a halt if gas emissions remain within regulatory limits, the spokespersons said. In France, the deterioration of fuel rods was caused either by a default in the fuel assemblies, or because they were damaged by an stray element in the reactor, they said. The Taishan plant, about 130 kilometers (80 miles) west of Hong Kong, has two units with a combined capacity of 3.3 gigawatts that came online in 2018 and 2019, making them the most powerful reactors in operation. They have been designed by Framatome, a subsidiary of EDF, which also supplied their atomic fuel. Each reactor contains 241 fuel assemblies, which consist of 265 rods each, according to the French utility. Framatome warned the U.S. government of an “imminent radiological threat” at the plant, CNN reported earlier Monday, citing unnamed U.S. officials and documents the news network says it has reviewed. Framatome said in an email that it’s “supporting resolution of a performance issue with the Taishan Nuclear Power Plant,” adding that “according to the data available, the plant is operating within the safety parameters.”

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The documents include a letter seeking assistance sent to the U.S. Department of Energy by Framatome, CNN said. The letter has prompted several high-level meetings in Washington, as well as discussions between the U.S. and French governments and contact between the U.S. and Chinese administrations, CNN reported. U.S. officials do not believe the situation poses a severe safety threat to the public or workers at the plant, CNN said. Electricity Shortfall The Taishan issue is arising amid a power shortage in Guangdong, the country’s industrial hub, that has caused more than 20 cities to ration electricity to some companies and factories. The trouble is also a new setback for EDF, which is facing construction delays and cost overruns at similar atomic projects in France and the U.K. It’s been showcasing the Taishan reactors to convince these two countries to build more such nuclear plants, and other nations such as Poland and India to adopt the technology. China is the world’s third-biggest nuclear power market, after the U.S. and France, and has the most new reactors under construction. It’s never had a serious nuclear accident on domestic soil. ©2021 Bloomberg L.P. Bloomberg.com

Share this article in your social network

Advertisement This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.