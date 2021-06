Economic recovery hopes power European shares to record high

Article content

European shares hit a record high on Monday as investors bet on global central banks sticking to an accommodative stance on monetary policy even as the post-pandemic economic recovery gathers pace.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.3% after ending Friday with its fourth consecutive weekly gain.

Germany’s DAX also hit an all-time high, while the UK’s FTSE 100 scaled its highest since February 2020 ahead of a decision by the government on whether to delay England’s reopening from a third national lockdown.

After the European Central Bank last week stood pat on monetary policy, all eyes this week will be on the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy meeting for signs it was shifting from its stance that rising consumer prices would be temporary.

Any cues that policymakers might be digging in for a more sustained rise in inflation could spark fears of a sooner-than-expected unwinding of easy money policies and hurt stocks, analysts said.

“Investors in general appear to be buying the central bank narrative that high levels of inflation are transitory and will soon pass,” said Michael Hewson, a market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

“If central banks start to lay out a path that involves a withdrawal of stimulus, markets could get spooked. No one is seriously suggesting a rise in rates yet, but there is scope to reduce the monthly bond purchase amount without jeopardizing the recovery.”