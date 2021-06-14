ECB Sees Early Tensions Emerge Over When to End Crisis Stimulus

Article content

European Central Bank tensions over how and when to discuss ending its emergency bond-buying program are starting to bubble over into the public domain.

Little more than an hour after President Christine Lagarde said in an interview that it is “far too early” to debate when to end the stimulus, Austrian central-bank Governor Robert Holzmann said the program will end in March unless there is another severe wave of coronavirus infections.

The bond-buying program “was established and voted for to end by March 2022, and for the time being, if nothing changes in the sense that there is no fourth or fifth confinement, it will end,” he told Bloomberg Television.

The central bank is entering a tricky phase of the crisis, with the economy starting what looks like a strong recovery as infections drop but companies and households still reliant on support. The ECB has pledged to keep financing conditions favorable as long as needed, and most policy makers have avoided talking about an exit for fear of driving market rates higher.

“We need to really anchor the recovery,” Lagarde said in an interview with Politico. “Our projection, and the design of the pandemic emergency purchase program as we have it, seems to be heading in the right direction” but “it is far too early to debate these issues.”