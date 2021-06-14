ECB may tilt bond buys towards companies that cut emissions, Schnabel says By Reuters



Isabel Schnabel, member of the German advisory board of economic experts



FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Central Bank could tilt its purchases of corporate bonds towards companies that pollute less or are cutting their emissions, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said in a speech on Monday.

“Another possibility would be to pursue a more sophisticated ’tilting strategy’ under which the ECB could adjust its monetary policy operations more gradually in line with sustainability considerations,” Schnabel said.

“Tilting strategies could be performed at the level of sectors, firms or bonds,” she added.