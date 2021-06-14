Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Enhances Iconic Bull Tattoo

“Evolution of the Bull tattoo is almost complete.”
The actor first got the tattoo on his bicep when he was wrestling for the WWE, and in 2017, he enhanced it immensely when he added more ink to the design.
Recently, Johnson sat down with tattoo artist Yomicoart to enhance it even further, and he documented the whole experience on Instagram.
“Evolution of the Bull tattoo is almost complete,” he wrote. “Day 2 and inking over 25 hours so far with my brother and hyper-realistic specialist @yomicoart in my basement.”
“Yomico’s masterful in his skill and we’ve spent many months (almost a year thru Covid) collaborating on details and story that the tattoo will represent,” Johnson continued. “Almost done and almost time to break out the tequila.”
“Day 3 and we’re almost finished,” the Jumanji: The Next Level star wrote in another post. “Close to 30 hrs of tattooing (pretty challenging as my whole upper arm and shoulder wasn’t a blank canvas but rather enhancing and adding to what was already there so the level of detail, precision and specific color for my skin takes a lot of time).”
“[I’m] with my brother @yomicoart,” he added. “He’s a master of hyper-realistic art and a great collaborator with me as we took months to fine-tune the story and information this tattoo has to tell.”
Back in 2017, Johnson explained why he decided to get a tattoo of a bull on his arm.
“I’ve engrained this bull in my DNA for two decades,” he said on Instagram at the time. “My core. Humbly, it’s also become a symbol of strength, resilience, heart, power, and defiance to so many people around the world.”
“I got this tattoo when I was just a kid. Now I need it to reflect me as a man.”
Johnson’s tattoo is coming along really well. I can’t wait to see it once it’s finished!
