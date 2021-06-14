Dollar steady as Fed meeting looms; bitcoin pops above $40,000

Article content

NEW YORK — The dollar was little changed against a basket of major currencies on Monday as traders awaited a much-anticipated U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week that might signal a change in the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

Currency markets settled in tight ranges with implied volatility plumbing to multi-year lows after last week’s strong inflation readings and a dovish European Central Bank meeting failed to dislodge currencies from recent trading levels.

“It’s all about the FOMC this week, and we’ll be watching to see exactly how much taper talk has really been going on and if it has any impact on the medium term outlook,” Brad Bechtel, global head of FX at Jefferies, said in a note.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six currencies, was about flat on the day at 90.512. Last week the index rose 0.4%, its largest weekly change in five weeks.

Muted FX moves in recent weeks crushed the Deutsche Bank FX Volatility Index down to 5.6 on Friday, its lowest in nearly 16 months.

Against the yen the dollar rose 0.38% to a more than one-week high of 110.09 yen.

“A modest uptick in Treasury yields has been supportive of the rate-sensitive pairing,” said Ronald Simpson, managing director, global currency analysis at Action Economics.