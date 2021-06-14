Dollar on front foot as traders look to Fed for direction

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar edged up against

major currencies on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly

gain in more than a month, as traders closed short positions

ahead of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The greenback gained 0.1% to $1.20980 against the euro

in Asia, after touching an almost one-month top of

$1.2093 in the previous session.

The yen fell 0.1% to 109.750 per dollar, after

weakening to 109.840 on Friday for the first time since June 4.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency

against six rivals, was 0.1% stronger at 90.564. It reached a

high of 90.612 on Friday, finishing the week with a 0.4% gain.

“The dollar repositioning shows some nerves heading into the

FOMC policy update,” NAB strategist Jason Wong wrote in a note,

referring to the Federal Open Market Committee that will meet

over two days to Wednesday.

“Over the past month there appears to have been a growing

chorus that the time to talk about tapering bond purchases had

been reached,” Wong added.

Dollar direction has been driven in recent weeks by

fluctuating bets on whether inflationary pressure from an

economic reopening could force the FOMC into an earlier tapering

of currency-depreciating stimulus.

Repeated comments by policy makers that inflation would be

transitory have helped calm those jitters, but markets are now

expecting new clues from the Fed on the timing of an exit from

ultra-easy policy.

Caution ahead of the Fed meeting has pushed a Deutsche Bank

gauge of implied currency-market volatility to the

lowest since February of last year, dropping around 10% since

the start of the month.

In the week ended June 8, speculators wound up net dollar

short positions to the highest in nearly three

months at $18.35 billion.

“While we acknowledge the uncertainty around tapering given

the recent noise in data, we think that risks for USD … remain

somewhat asymmetric and skewed to the upside, though the pace of

appreciation will likely be somewhat contingent on near-term Fed

rhetoric,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research report.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin traded around

$39,000 after getting an almost 10% lift on Sunday, when Tesla

Inc CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the electric carmaker

will resume allowing bitcoin transactions when miners who verify

transactions use more renewable energy.

The digital token has fluctuated on either side of $35,000

over the past month, dipping to near $31,000 at one point last

week. It was at a record high of $64,895.22 just two months ago.

Rival ether remained stuck around $2,500, the

middle of a narrowing trading range spanning the past month.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0515 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2102 $1.2109 -0.05% -0.95% +1.2112 +1.2095

Dollar/Yen 109.7450 109.6600 +0.09% +6.26% +109.8250 +109.7300

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.8990 0.8980 +0.11% +1.61% +0.8991 +0.8978

Sterling/Dollar 1.4109 1.4114 -0.02% +3.28% +1.4118 +1.4096

Dollar/Canadian 1.2151 1.2170 -0.16% -4.58% +1.2168 +1.2149

Aussie/Dollar 0.7710 0.7707 +0.05% +0.24% +0.7712 +0.7694

NZ 0.7144 0.7128 +0.23% -0.52% +0.7146 +0.7130

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

