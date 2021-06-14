Dollar on front foot as traders look to Fed for direction

Article content

TOKYO — The U.S. dollar edged up against

major currencies on Monday, after posting its biggest weekly

gain in more than a month, as traders closed short positions

ahead of a much-anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The greenback gained 0.1% to $1.20980 against the euro

in Asia, after touching an almost one-month top of

$1.2093 in the previous session.

The yen fell 0.1% to 109.750 per dollar, after

weakening to 109.840 on Friday for the first time since June 4.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency

against six rivals, was 0.1% stronger at 90.564. It reached a

high of 90.612 on Friday, finishing the week with a 0.4% gain.

“The dollar repositioning shows some nerves heading into the

FOMC policy update,” NAB strategist Jason Wong wrote in a note,

referring to the Federal Open Market Committee that will meet

over two days to Wednesday.

“Over the past month there appears to have been a growing

chorus that the time to talk about tapering bond purchases had

been reached,” Wong added.

Dollar direction has been driven in recent weeks by

fluctuating bets on whether inflationary pressure from an

economic reopening could force the FOMC into an earlier tapering

of currency-depreciating stimulus.