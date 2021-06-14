Dollar hovers near one-month high with market frozen before Fed test

Article content

TOKYO — The dollar hovered below a

one-month high compared with major peers on Tuesday ahead of a

much-anticipated Federal Reserve meeting that could signal a

change in the outlook for U.S. monetary policy.

The U.S. currency has been buoyed as traders closed short

positions before the Fed’s two-day policy-setting confab, which

kicks off on Tuesday.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback

against a basket of six currencies, was flat early in Asia at

90.517. It has pushed briefly above 90.60 in each of the last

two sessions, and 90.63 would be the strongest level since May

14.

Traders will be watching carefully for clues on when

policymakers will start tapering dollar-depreciating stimulus.

So far Fed officials, led by Chair Jerome Powell, have

stressed that rising inflationary pressures are transitory and

ultra-easy monetary settings will stay in place for some time to

come, although recent economic data has raised concerns that

price pressure after the post-COVID-19 economic reopening could

force an earlier stimulus withdrawal.

“While Powell will tread carefully, I expect that the Fed is

warming to a more open discussion about tapering, to be formally

announced in the September meeting,” Chris Weston, head of