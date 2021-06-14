Disney CEO says 40% of upfront ad sales went to streaming or digital By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Walt Disney (NYSE:) Co’s advertising revenue for the upcoming fall television season rose by “double-digits” from the levels of 2019 before the global pandemic, Chief Executive Bob Chapek said on Monday.
About 40% of sales during the “upfront” sales period went to streaming or digital ads, Chapek said at Credit Suisse (SIX:)’s virtual Communications Conference.
