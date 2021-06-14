Diane Francis: Biden must stand firm against Chinese and Russian aggression

The struggle to bridle Russia and China is the overarching issue of our time Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters files

Article content The global competition between great powers is on full display this week, with the G7, NATO and Biden-Putin summits all taking place. The struggle to bridle Russia and China is the overarching issue of our time and traditional political and military alliances must be, and are being, shaken up to meet these challenges. Fortunately, the United States finally has a president who knows how to spell “Ukraine” and “Belarus,” and understands that “Georgia” is not just a southern state with racism problems. So far, U.S. President Joe Biden has helped convince the G7 to take on China. It issued a commitment to combat China’s aggression and human rights violations, and to finance a competing program to subvert China’s vaccine diplomacy and Belt and Road Initiative. The G7 communique also notably calls for a new inquiry into the origins of COVID-19. But Biden, for all his foreign policy chops, already made an enormous blunder concerning the world’s other threat — Russia — by not doing anything to scuttle Moscow’s gas pipeline to Germany, the Nord Stream 2, or the Balkan Stream pipeline, which is burrowing its way from Bulgaria to central Europe.

Article content Both pipelines will give Russian President Vladimir Putin enormous leverage over European energy supplies and prices. These pipelines also mean Russian gas can bypass Ukraine’s pipeline system altogether, allowing that country to be held ransom by Moscow. Even more disappointing is that Biden has done little to counteract blows landed by Putin since he gave him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline concession late last month by not sanctioning the company that’s building the line or acting on other State Department recommendations for how to block it. Russia refused to de-escalate its military mobilization around Ukraine and has sent warships to patrol its Black Sea coastlines. Two major cyberattacks have been launched from inside Russia recently, allegedly by criminal gangs, against an American pipeline company and a meat processing giant. Putin has been gaining enormous influence within Belarus, Ukraine’s northern neighbour, to the point where many believe it is now a Russian puppet state. Last month, a prominent critic of Putin’s was arrested after his plane was forced to divert to Belarus in what has been described as a state-sponsored hijacking. Clearly, NATO needs to be shaken up, given its tepid responses to a whole range of Russian attacks that have ranged from its outright invasion and occupation of 12.5 per cent of Ukraine in 2014, to meddling in the U.S. election, cyberattacks, assassinations and influence-peddling throughout Europe and North America.

