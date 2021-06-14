Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.69% By Investing.com



© Reuters. Denmark stocks higher at close of trade; OMX Copenhagen 20 up 0.69%



Investing.com – Denmark stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Copenhagen, the rose 0.69% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CSE:), which rose 4.96% or 10.6 points to trade at 224.3 at the close. Meanwhile, Orsted A/S (CSE:) added 3.23% or 27.20 points to end at 868.20 and Ambu A/S (CSE:) was up 2.17% or 5.0 points to 234.9 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were DSV Panalpina A/S (CSE:), which fell 1.30% or 19.0 points to trade at 1446.5 at the close. Rockwool International B (CSE:) declined 0.13% or 4 points to end at 2995 and Novo Nordisk A/S Class B (CSE:) was down 0.10% or 0.5 points to 516.3.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange by 81 to 63 and 17 ended unchanged.

Crude oil for July delivery was up 0.72% or 0.51 to $71.42 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in August rose 0.80% or 0.58 to hit $73.27 a barrel, while the August Gold Futures contract fell 0.70% or 13.20 to trade at $1866.40 a troy ounce.

USD/DKK was down 0.12% to 6.1337, while EUR/DKK fell 0.02% to 7.4362.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.10% at 90.438.