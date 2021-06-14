DeFi will bring global revolution to the traditional finance space By Cointelegraph



DeFi will bring global revolution to the traditional finance space



Decentralized finance came to life with the inception of in 2013. However, it truly hit the ground running in 2016–2017 with the backing of Ethereum developers and some entrepreneurs and experts in the financial investment sphere. To get our facts right and clear all misconceptions, DeFi encapsulates a variety of financial applications in cryptocurrency or blockchain that are geared toward removing intermediaries between parties in financial transactions.

Neeraj Khandelwal is the co-founder of CoinDCX, an Indian crypto exchange. Neeraj believes that crypto and blockchain can bring about a revolution in the traditional finance space. He aims to build products that make crypto accessible to and easy for global audiences. His areas of expertise lie in the crypto macro space, and he also has a keen eye for global crypto developments such as CBDCs and DeFi, among others. Neeraj holds a degree in electrical engineering from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.

