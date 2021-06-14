Home Business Crypto Mining in Another Chinese Province Ceases By CoinQuora

  • Yunnan is the latest Chinese province to clamp down on crypto mining
  • Yunnan is the fourth largest crypto mining province in China
  • However, countries like El Salvador are looking into green energy for crypto mining

Another Chinese province has clamped down on crypto mining. This time, authorities in China’s Yunnan province are looking into illegal electricity use by miners.

Yunnan province is China’s fourth-largest crypto mining province. The province joins other top mining provinces like Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang, and Qinghai as the country pushes to clamp down on crypto mining.

Yunnan’s Energy Bureau warned that it would cut off the power supply to anyone illegally using electricity to mine Bitcoin.

In a joint statement, China’s National Internet Finance Association, the Banking Association, and the Payment and Clearing Association stated,

Recently, cr…

