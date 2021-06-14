Crypto Flipsider News – June 14th – Elon Musk, Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum Smart Contracts, Twitter, Ford, Honda, Tanzania By DailyCoin



Crypto Flipsider News – June 14th – Elon Musk, Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum Smart Contracts, Twitter, Ford, Honda, Tanzania



Hello ladies and gentlemen. Daily Flipsider News are back again!

Read in the digest:

Musk changed his mind again. He claimed that Tesla (NASDAQ:) could accept payments whenever they’re green.

Smart contracts are a quarter of all-Ethereum-volume now

Twitter considers the integration of Lightning Network

Car manufacturers to use blockchain to reduce carbon footprint

Tanzania wants to be El Salvador in terms of crypto

Mr. Musk to Rethink about Bitcoin

Bitcoin jumped up by 10% on Sunday after a single Elon Musk comment under this tweet. The founder of Tesla hinted his company may start accepting Bitcoins again, as soon as 50% of it will be minted using clean energy.

Flipsider:

Elon showed he still has crypto muscles. Crypto space showed it still acts like a herd. One day we hate Elon for manipulating the market, the other day we follow him like it never happened. Critical thinking? Anyone?

Smart Contracts Hold a Quarter of

Almost a quarter of Ethereum coins are locked on smart contracts, according to the data from Glassnode. Smart contracts hold around 24% of ETH coins from the current circulating supply. It’s 6% more than a year ago.

Flipsider:

The second biggest crypto is in the consolidation phase yet. The positive side – decreased Ethereum network gas fees, which came due to the lower demand.

Crypto exchanges (like OkCoin) start integrations with Polygon. This allows direct access to DeFi without using Ethereum wallets.

Twitter Considers the Integration of Lightning Network

Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter and Square, suggests the social network may integrate Lightning Network. It’s “only a matter of time”, hinted the famous executive in his tweet to a follower.

Flipsider:

Not the first time we hear Dorsey’s promises. Back in 2019, the executive said Square is planning to integrate Lightning Network into its Cash App. He also said it’s just a question of time when this happens. Two years have passed. None of us saw the Lightning Network on the Cash App.

Ford and Honda to Use Blockchain to Reduce Carbon Footprint

The car manufacturing elite unites to create blockchain-based rules on how to reduce the carbon emissions of electric vehicles. The newly formed Mobility Open Blockchain Initiative (MOBI) includes Ford, Honda and over 100 other companies from the U.S, Europe and Japan. They will use blockchain technology to create standards of how to measure carbon emissions on electric car batteries. Manufacturing Lithium-ion batteries are a highly climate-unfriendly process that causes more environmental damage than carbon emissions alone.

Flipsider:

European Commission plans to set regulations for use of Lithium-ion batteries in 2024. So it’s a question: either MOBI stemmed from a real love for the planet, or is it just a pure business.

Tanzania Aims for Quicker Crypto Adoption

Last week El Salvador stormed the global news tops by making Bitcoin its official currency. Now Tanzania’s president Samia Suluhu Hassan says her country should open for cryptos.

The president of an East African country delegated the central bank to explore digital currencies. “The Central Bank should be ready for the changes and not be caught unprepared”, she said.

Samia Suluhu Hassan is the second presidential leader worldwide that officially acknowledged the role of digital currencies. El Salvador’s President Naying Bukele did that days ago by passing a bill of Bitcoin legalization.

Flipsider:

It seems like Bitcoin has become the best marketing tool for governments lately. All of a sudden countries from Africa to Latin America vocalize their need to shift to Bitcoin.

