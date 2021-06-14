Corn ticks up as U.S. reports crop condition below expectations

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures edged higher on Tuesday after a U.S. report pegged crop condition below market expectations, even as forecasts of improved weather kept a lid on prices.

Wheat dropped for a third consecutive session while soybeans lost more ground.

“A couple of developments tripped the market,” said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

“Most important has been the swing in weather forecasts for the north-west and west Midwest of the U.S. The overall pattern for the week or so ahead is now cooler and somewhat wetter … crops in these regions were on a path to depleted soil moisture and crop stress – now those outcomes have been at least delayed.”

The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) added 0.2% to $6.60-1/2 a bushel, as of 0253 GMT, having closed down 3.7% in the previous session, when prices hit a June 3 low of $6.53 a bushel.

Soybeans slid 0.1% to $14.71-1/2 a bushel and wheat dropped 0.8% to $6.69 a bushel.

The weather outlook for the U.S. Midwest is cooler temperatures and rains late this week, aiding crops.

Still, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) rated 68% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent, down 4 percentage points from the previous week.