Corn, soy futures sag as U.S. crop weather outlook improves

CHICAGO — U.S. corn futures fell by almost 4% on Monday on forecasts for improving crop weather in the Midwest, including cooler temperatures and beneficial rains late this week, analysts said.

Soybeans fell more than 2% and wheat followed the weaker trend as the U.S. winter wheat harvest got under way.

Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) July corn futures settled down 25-1/4 cents, or 3.7%, at $6.59-1/4 per bushel, while new-crop December corn ended down 28-1/2 cents at $5.81-1/4.

CBOT July soybeans ended down 36-1/4 cents, or 2.4%, at $14.72-1/4 a bushel while July wheat fell 6-1/4 cents to finish at $6.74-1/2 a bushel.

“The ags sold off with gusto overnight after weekend weather models flipped cooler and wetter for many key crop production areas of the United States,” Arlan Suderman, StoneX chief commodities economist, wrote in a note to clients.

Some analysts saw Monday’s declines in grains as follow-though selling after weak closes on Friday in CBOT corn and soyoil futures. Commodity funds hold sizeable net long positions in both commodities, leaving the markets vulnerable to bouts of long liquidation.

However, even with improved weather forecasts, concerns persist about dryness in portions of the Corn Belt. After the CBOT close, the U.S. Department of Agriculture lowered its ratings of the U.S. corn and soybean crops more than most analysts expected.