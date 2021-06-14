Coinmarketcap Says They Are Experiencing Technical Issues By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Coinmarketcap Says They Are Experiencing Technical Issues
  • Coinmarketcap is experiencing technical issues
  • The entire engineering team is working on the issue
  • CoinGecko is one of the alternatives

Recently, Coinmarketcap officially announced that they are experiencing technical Issues on the website. “We are experiencing some latency in the APIs, and our entire engineering team is working on the issue. Please be patient with us.”

