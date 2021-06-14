China-based Rangers Protocol raises $63M via private equity round By Cointelegraph

China-based Rangers Protocol raises $63M via private equity round
The newly rebranded Rangers Protocol has raised $63 million via private equity to expand its high-performance blockchain protocol, potentially signaling that Chinese blockchain enterprise is on the rise despite a blanket ban on cryptocurrency trading in the country.
The Shanghai-based Rangers Protocol describes itself as a provider of “virtual worlds blockchain infrastructure,” which allows entrepreneurs and creators to build on top of the platform in a permissionless environment. Rangers Protocol includes a cross-chain protocol, nonfungible token platform and Virtual Machine system.
