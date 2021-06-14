Cattle futures climb as corn prices cool; lean hogs end lower

Article content

CHICAGO — Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) live cattle futures rose on Monday, reaching a one-month top as falling prices for feed grains lifted feeder cattle futures, traders said.

CME August live cattle futures settled up 1.250 cents at 121.275 cents per pound after reaching 121.575 cents, the contract’s highest since May 13.

August feeder cattle surged 3.425 cents to settle at 154.600 cents per pound, buoyed as Chicago Board of Trade corn futures tumbled nearly 4%, signaling lower prices for the key feed grain.

Optimism about rising cash cattle prices lent support, with some analysts expecting the supply of market-ready cattle to decline next month.

The market shook off pressure from a setback in wholesale beef prices, which have appear to have peaked after a three-month run-up. The choice boxed beef cutout value fell $2.09 to $335.47 per cwt on Monday and the select cutout dropped $1.80 to $303.41 per cwt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

“The feeling is that the cash cattle market typically bottoms the last two weeks of June. The (cattle) numbers look like they start to tighten as we get into July, just from the (USDA feedlot) placement numbers. That is giving us some buying,” said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.