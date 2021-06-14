Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence By Investing.com



Cardano Climbs 10% As Investors Gain Confidence



Investing.com – was trading at $1.567589 by 09:38 (13:38 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 10.30% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since May 31.

The move upwards pushed Cardano’s market cap up to $49.688882B, or 2.88% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.508744 to $1.569693 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a drop in value, as it lost 9.86%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.603986B or 2.63% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.3578 to $1.6362 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 36.28% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $40,583.2 on the Investing.com Index, up 13.12% on the day.

was trading at $2,551.24 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 8.08%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $757.250673B or 43.91% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $294.509200B or 17.08% of the total cryptocurrency market value.